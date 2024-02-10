Al-Shabab claims attack in Somali capital that kills 3 Emirati troops and 1 Bahraini officer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The al-Qaida-linked militant group al-Shabab has claimed an attack that killed three Emirati troops and a Bahraini military officer at a military base in the Somali capital. The attack Saturday targeted the troops at the General Gordon Military Base in Mogadishu. Details about the attack and whether it killed others remained scarce Sunday. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud offered his condolences to the UAE for the loss of its troops in the assault. The UAE’s military acknowledged the attack, while Bahrain did not immediately report the death. The troops were there on a training mission.

