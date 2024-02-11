Madagascar is to castrate child rapists, prompting criticism but also support

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar’s Parliament has passed a law allowing for the chemical and in some cases surgical castration of those found guilty of the rape of a minor. It has prompted criticism from international rights groups but has also found support from activists in the country who say it’s an appropriate deterrent to try and curb a “rape culture.” Parliament in the Indian Ocean island nation of 28 million passed the law on Feb. 2 and the Senate, the upper house, approved it last week. It must now be ratified by the High Constitutional Court and signed into law by President Andry Rajoelina.

