Republicans work to recruit female, minority candidates even as they criticize diversity programs

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans may be critical of diversity and inclusion programs within the federal government and elsewhere, but they see recruiting women and minority candidates, along with veterans, as key to expanding their slim majority in November. The chair of the House Republican campaign arm, Rep. Richard Hudson, says that playbook helped Republicans make gains in the last two election cycles “and so we’re using that same formula.” House Democrats have a sizeable advantage when it comes to minority voters and don’t intend to cede any ground though. They say Republicans ”mock diversity and equity” when it comes to policy, such as cutting funding for diversity and inclusion programs at federal agencies.

