A judge has blocked enforcement of an Ohio law limiting kids’ use of social media amid litigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has extended his block on enforcement of an Ohio law that would require children under 16 to get parental consent to use social media apps while a legal challenge proceeds. U.S. District Court Judge Algenon Marbley’s grant of a preliminary injunction Monday came in a lawsuit filed by NetChoice. That’s a trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies. Their complaint argues that the law unconstitutionally impedes free speech and is overly broad and vague. The state contends the law is justified as a way to protect children from the harms of social media.

