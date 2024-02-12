Cambodia reports a new bird flu case, the brother of a 9-year-old who died of the virus

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Health Ministry says the brother of a boy who died last week from bird flu has tested positive for the virus. The 9-year-old’s death in the northeastern province of Kratie was the first from bird flu in Cambodia this year. The World Health Organization and the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization this month warned that Lunar New Year festivities celebrated in much of Asia posed an increased risk of spreading the virus. Officials are investigating who had contact with the brothers and how and where they contracted the virus.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.