Disneyland’s Mickey Mouse and Cinderella performers may unionize

A group of Disneyland performers in California are considering joining a union. While most workers at Disney’s California theme parks already have unions, roughly 1,700 performers and support staff don’t. Workers who have gone without union representation until now include those who meet and greet guests and stroll in parades as Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and other iconic characters at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Union officials say the performers want a union to address safety conditions in costuming and scheduling issues. Union officials say a process began last week for performers to sign up if they want to form a union. Disneyland officials say workers have the right to vote on whether or not to unionize.

