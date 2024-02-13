Teaching of gender in Georgia private schools would be regulated under revived Senate bill

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee is advancing a long-stalled proposal aimed at stopping private school teachers from talking to students about gender identity without parental permission. Both gay rights groups and some religious conservatives remain opposed to the bill, which passed out of Senate committee on Tuesday. It now goes to the full Senate for more debate. Republican Sen. Carden Summers says the bill is needed to make sure parents aren’t excluded from discussions of gender identity. Liberal opponents say the measure remains a thinly veiled attack on LGBTQ+ students. Some conservatives say the law is a flawed attempt to regulate private schools that unwisely introduces the concept of gender identity into state law.

