The Pentagon says Austin is expected to be released from the hospital on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday. Austin was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit on Sunday for a bladder issue. He has had ongoing health issues since undergoing surgery in December to treat prostate cancer. He is expected to return to his full duties Wednesday, including hosting a virtual meeting of about 50 countries who meet monthly to coordinate military aid for Ukraine. Austin had been scheduled to travel to Brussels on Tuesday for the Ukraine meeting, followed by a meeting with NATO defense ministers on Thursday.

