Bayer fights string of Roundup trial losses including $2.25B verdict in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Bayer Corporation has spent more than $10 billion to settle lawsuits that claim the popular weed killer Roundup causes cancer. But a single verdict in Philadelphia this year has topped $2 billion and thousands of cases are still to come. Bayer calls the recent verdict “excessive” and insists Roundup is safe. However, it has reformulated the consumer version to remove a pesticide called glyphosate. Plaintiffs lawyer Tom Kline says Bayer failed to warn consumers to use gloves or other protective clothing when using Roundup. Bayer has asked the trial judge to slash the Philadelphia verdict.

