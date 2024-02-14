Things to know about California’s Proposition 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will decide on a statewide ballot measure that Gov. Gavin Newson says would address the state’s ongoing homelessness issue. Proposition 1 is one of the most complicated measures in the last few years. It would authorize the state to borrow $6.4 billion to build housing and treatment beds. It also would change how counties could use funding from a 2004 tax on millionaires to fund mental health services. Some county officials and social service providers worry the change would threaten programs that are keeping people from becoming homeless in the first place. Proposition 1 is the only measure on the March ballot.

