Caitlin Clark is on the cusp of the NCAA women’s scoring record. She gets a chance to do it at home
By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — It shouldn’t take long for Caitlin Clark to become the NCAA women’s career scoring leader Thursday night when No. 4 Iowa hosts Michigan. Clark goes into the game needing eight points to pass Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527 points. Clark has scored at least eight in the first quarter in 17 of 25 games this season, and she’s hasn’t gone into a halftime with fewer than that. Clark and her dynamic game have captivated the nation. More than just her pursuit of the record, her long 3-point shots and flashy passes have raised interest in the women’s game to unprecedented levels.