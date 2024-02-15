Fire at a shantytown in Montenegro kills 2 women and 2 children, state TV says

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegrin state television says a fire killed two children and two women in a makeshift Roma settlement. The report on RTCG TV says that the fire erupted around 4.30a.m. on Thursday in the southern Adriatic Sea town of Bar. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire and the age of the children who died in the fire was not revealed. The report said one of the women was 19 and the other was an elderly woman. The fire engulfed several shanties. Police told local media they found four bodies when firefighters extinguished the blaze.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.