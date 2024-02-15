Gun rights are expansive in Missouri, where shooting at Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade took place
By SUMMER BALLENTINE and DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A shooting that wounded more than 20 people and killed one during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade occurred in a state with few gun regulations and historic tension over how cities handle crime. Dozens of policymakers from Missouri and neighboring Kansas were caught in the chaos. Some have vowed to take action. Efforts to make it harder to own and possess firearms are unlikely to pass in the state’s GOP-led Legislature. A rare exception to Republicans’ fierce resistance to gun regulations is an effort to crack down on celebratory gunfire, which has been an issue in Kansas City.