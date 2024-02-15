In a first, Oscar-nominated short ‘The Last Repair Shop’ to air on broadcast television

The Oscar-nominated documentary “The Last Repair Shop” is coming to broadcast television this weekend. The short film will air Saturday on ABC owned television stations and select affiliates, the studios announced Thursday. It’s also available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. The 40-minute film is about a unique service in the Los Angeles Unified School District which has provided free and freely repaired musical instruments to public school students since 1959. It is one of the last in the country of its kind. From co-directors Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, “The Last Repair Shop” takes viewers inside the downtown warehouse where it happens.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.