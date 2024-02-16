Crews take steps to secure graffiti-scarred Los Angeles towers left unfinished by developer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — City crews have taken a first step toward securing an unfinished complex of downtown Los Angeles high-rises that have been vandalized with graffiti and used for dangerous social media stunts since the developer ran out of money. Workers on Friday began removing scaffolding protecting a temporary walkway that officials say said has enabled trespassers enter the property. The high-rises have drawn significant police resources, and city leaders fear someone will die, especially after social media videos showed people parachuting from the towers. The project was going to include a hotel and luxury condominiums, but it stalled in 2019 when the Beijing-based developer ran out of money.

