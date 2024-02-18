How Ziggy Marley helped bring the authenticity to ‘Bob Marley: One Love’

People had been coming to Ziggy Marley and his family for years with ideas about how to turn reggae legend Bob Marley’s life into a movie. But it never felt quite right, until a few years ago when they decided to be the instigators. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Ziggy Marley says “it was just a feeling.” Early signs suggest that for moviegoing audiences, it worked. “Bob Marley: One Love” has only been in theaters for a few days, but it is already making waves at the box office. Ziggy Marley hopes that the film about his father makes “people feel like they are part of the family.”

