Widow of slain Haitian president, ex-prime minister and a former police chief are indicted in case

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A judge investigating the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has indicted his widow, Martine Moïse, ex-prime minister Claude Joseph and the former chief of Haiti’s National Police, Léon Charles, among others. Charles, who now serves as Haiti’s permanent representative to the Organization of the American States, faces the most serious charges, including murder. Meanwhile, Martine Moïse and Joseph are accused of complicity and criminal association. Charles could not be immediately reached for comment. Meanwhile, neither Joseph nor the spokesman for Martine Moïse’s attorney responded to messages for comment. The judge issued his report on Monday.

By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON Associated Press

