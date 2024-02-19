Wisconsin’s Democratic governor signs his new legislative maps into law after Republicans pass them

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, has signed new legislative district maps into law that he proposed and that the Republicans who control the Legislature passed to avoid having the liberal-leaning state Supreme Court draw the lines. Democrats are hailing it as a major political victory in the swing state where the Legislature has been firmly under Republican control for more than a decade, even as Democrats have won 14 of the past 17 statewide elections. Democrats are almost certain to gain seats in the state Assembly and state Senate under the new maps, which will be in place for the November election.

