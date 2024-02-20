New Jersey gov’s wife, a US Senate candidate, opposes power plant that he could kill

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s First Lady Tammy Murphy, who is running for U.S. Senate, says she opposes construction of a gas-fired backup power plant in a minority neighborhood already heavily burdened with pollution. But she did not say Tuesday whether she has discussed her view with the one person who could stop the project in its tracks — her husband, Gov. Phil Murphy. And questioned by reporters afterward, she would not say whether she will lobby him to kill the proposal. At issue is a backup power plant for a Newark sewage treatment plant that dumped raw sewage into waterways when power went out during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Another candidate for the Senate seat, Congressman Andy Kim, also opposes the project.

