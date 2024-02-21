Biden calls Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ and takes aim at Trump during fundraiser for 2024 election

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy SOB” during a fundraiser for his reelection campaign Wednesday night. Biden also took aim at former President Donald Trump’s comments comparing himself to the Russian opposition leader who died last week in an Arctic prison. Biden is in California on a three-day swing to raise money for his reelection campaign. He has been warning voters what is at stake should Trump, his likely Republican challenger, win in November.

By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

