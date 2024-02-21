Container ship hits bridge in Guangzhou, killing two and knocking section of roadway into the water

BEIJING (AP) — Two people are dead after a massive container ship crashed into a bridge near the port of Guangzhou in southern China early Thursday, causing a section of the bridge to come crashing down along with vehicles. Three people are missing, and two have been rescued. One person from the ship sustained light injuries, according to a statement from the Guangzhou city government’s Nansha district Thursday. Three cars, a bus and a scooter fell off the Lixinsha Bridge, authorities said. Two of the cars fell into the water, and the other three vehicles fell onto the empty ship. The bus was occupied only by its driver, according to local media.

