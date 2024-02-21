Gay rights advocates in Kentucky say expansion to religious freedom law would hurt LGBTQ+ safeguards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gay rights advocates are pushing back against a measure to broaden Kentucky’s religious freedom law. They say the bill would undermine community-level “fairness ordinances” meant to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination. The measure won approval from a House committee Wednesday. But some supporters signaled a willingness to make changes to the bill as it advances to the House. Rep. Steve Rawlings says his bill would give people a “fair day in court” if their rights to exercise their religious beliefs are infringed by any government action. Opponents say the bill risks unleashing lawsuits against Kentucky cities and counties with fairness ordinances.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.