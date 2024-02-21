Oklahoma police are investigating a nonbinary teen’s death after a fight in a high school bathroom

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Owasso, Oklahoma, are investigating the death of a 16-year-old student who died after being involved in a fight with other students in a high school bathroom. The student has been identified by family members online as Nex Benedict. Nex Benedict’s family has said the teen was bullied because they identified as nonbinary. Owasso police say in a statement the teen died on Feb. 8. That’s the day after being involved in a fight involving several students at Owasso High School. Police say the teen’s death remains under investigation and that it is not known if their death was related to the altercation.

