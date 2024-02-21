UK sanctions people leading penal colony where Russian opposition leader Navalny died

LONDON (AP) — The Foreign Office says Britain has issued sanctions against six people who led the penal colony where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died last week. The six prison officials were sanctioned under U.K. human rights regulations. The anti-corruption campaigner was kept in solitary confinement. The Foreign Office says Navalny also suffered from being denied medical treatment and from having to walk in temperatures dropping to minus 32 Celsius while being held in the prison. The British foreign secretary says “it’s clear that the Russian authorities saw Navalny as a threat and they tried repeatedly to silence him.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.