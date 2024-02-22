Data from phone, Apple Watch help lead police to suspect in Iowa woman’s death

MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say that data from an iPhone and Apple Watch helped lead police to a suspect after a woman’s body was found in an Iowa lake. Iowa County Sheriff Robert Rotter said Tuesday that the victim was 20-year-old Melody M. Hoffman of Marion, Iowa. Her body was discovered Sunday at the Amana Lily Lake. A 23-year-old man is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit forcible crime. Charges have not been filed in relation to Hoffman’s death. Police said Hoffman and the suspect were involved in a relationship. Hoffman’s body had stab and slash wounds, and a state medical examiner determined she died by strangulation, according to a police complaint.

