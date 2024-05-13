Monday May 13th kicks off National Police Week

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- The week of May 13th is National Police Week. It's a week that is to show law enforcement an added level of support from the community.

Throughout the week, several activities honor those who serve in law enforcement will take place. On the fifteenth, a candlelight vigil will be held at the Idaho Peace Officer Memorial in Meridian.

For more information on some activities at the memorial, you can go here.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says this week means a lot to them as members of law enforcement.

"It's easy to serve because we have such good support. Rather than getting caught up in the job of, oh, I just got to go deal with this. Instead, we have this good support, and so we're able to keep that in the forefront of our minds and appreciate our public and our community and have the support that they give us. And then we can give that back as well," said Captain Mike Courtney from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

"It's an opportunity for the citizens of the community to, you know, have the opportunity to reach out and thank those that are serving the community in whatever law enforcement aspect that they're serving. It's also a moment for us to reflect as law enforcement officers on the communities we serve, and even the reasons why we got into law enforcement to begin with," Madison County Sheriff Ron Ball said.

Captain Courtney shares how Madison County often fills all of its events and rallies to show officers they're appreciated.

"We need to have that good support from them so that they can know that, hey, we're here for them when they need help," Captain Courtney said.

Sheriff Ball said in his three decades of law enforcement, he's never not felt supported in the community.

"In my 30 years, I have never felt like we had a lack of support from the community, whether it be in Madison County, or really any other areas. We're lucky to be involved in law enforcement here and just have the support from the citizens in the communities that we all live in," Sheriff Ball said.

Captain Courtney and Sheriff Ball also encouraged people to continue to find ways to show their support for law enforcement officers.

"Go up and say hi to them, go up and ask them questions. Come and just visit with them. They're just the same as you or I or anybody else. They are outstanding individuals and they work hard to make our community safe," Sheriff Ball said.

"Having done this for 24 years, for somebody to say, 'Hey, thanks, I appreciate what you do,' that means a lot. I don't know that people need to do more than that other than just, continue with the support and the respect that they do give us and, and, realize that we are human beings. We have families just like everybody else. And, unfortunately, yes, sometimes they're going through that worst part of their life, but we as human beings have to deal with that kind of same trauma, of being on that scene and handling those issues as other people do," Captain Courtney said.