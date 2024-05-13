Finding a new healthcare provider doesn’t have to be difficult or confusing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Finding a new healthcare provider can be hard and scary for some.

"There are people out there. You just have to find them," said Cameron Stephenson, a psychiatric and pediatric nurse practitioner.

Health experts say having a trustworthy medical professional is vital for both physical and mental health needs.

In losing that and searching for someone new is difficult, confusing, and often tiring.

"Having to start over, a lot of people start to have feelings of hopelessness and the depression creeps back in," Stephenson said.

This past month, some patients at America Health and Summit Safe and Sober Living were forced to find other options after the facility shut down.

"They took the one thing that I've had for me. I'm scared," said patient James Thompson.

Those without intense care can start slipping back into those old, unhealthy habits.

Now they're encouraged to act fast in finding a new provider to stay on the right track.

"A lot of the basis for drug and alcohol addiction is mental illness," Stephenson said.

The new road to recovery can start with an internet search.

"There's a whole bunch of different resources here," Stephenson said.

Stephenson said remember to give yourself and potential providers some grace along the journey.

"Just know there is hope. Don't lose hope. Whatever you do, don't lose hope. The providers that are out there have your best interests at heart. They want to do right by you at all aspects and all elements of treatment," Stephenson said.