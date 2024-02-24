Vigil held for nonbinary Oklahoma teenager who died following a school bathroom fight

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — More than two dozen people gathered at an Oklahoma church for a vigil for Nex Benedict, a nonbinary teenager who died one day after a fight in a high school bathroom. The vigil Friday night at All Saints Episcopal Church in McAlester was one of two in Oklahoma, the first of more than a dozen scheduled nationwide. Organizer Matt Blancett with the LGBTQ+ group McAlester Rainbow Connection, told KOKI-TV, that it was important hold a vigil in McAlester because of the 2020 murder of a transgender man. Benedict told police in a video released Friday that three girls attacked after the teen poured water on them for picking on Benedict and some friends.

