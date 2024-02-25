Air Force member in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force was critically injured after setting himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington D.C., while declaring that he “will no longer be complicit in genocide.” That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke Sunday to The Associated Press. The person said the man walked up to the embassy shortly before 1 p.m. and began livestreaming on the video streaming platform Twitch. Law enforcement officials believe the man started a livestream, set his phone down and then doused himself in accelerant and ignited the flames. Israel has adamantly denied the genocide allegations and says it is carrying out operations in accordance with international law in the Israel-Hamas war.

By DIDI TANG and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

