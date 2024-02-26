US cruise ship finally allowed to dock in Mauritius after tests show no cholera aboard

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A U.S.-owned cruise ship with more than 3,000 passengers and crew onboard was finally allowed to dock in the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius on Monday having been quarantined offshore over fears of an outbreak of the cholera disease onboard. The Mauritius government cleared the Norwegian Dawn, which is owned and run by the Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line company, to dock in the capital, Port Louis, after health officials found no traces of cholera in tests conducted on the water on the ship. Mauritius authorities blocked the ship from docking when it arrived on Sunday because they said 15 people onboard were ill with vomiting and diarrhoea.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.