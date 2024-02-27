STOCKHOLM (AP) — Norwegian royal officials say that King Harald V of Norway has been hospitalized with an infection while on vacation in Malaysia. The news came in a statement Tuesday from the Norwegian royal house. The 87-year-old monarch has had several illnesses in recent months that have raised concerns about the head of state’s health. Royal officials have told Norwegian media that Crown Prince Haakon will be carrying out his planned engagements at home. Harald is the oldest monarch in Europe. Norwegian news agency NTB said that the palace announced two days before his birthday last week that the king would be undertaking a private trip abroad. The dates and the destination weren’t specified at the time.

