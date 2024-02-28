$1 million in stolen cargo discovered in warehouse near Georgia port
RINCON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say they discovered an estimated $1 million worth of stolen cargo inside a warehouse a few miles from Savannah’s busy seaport. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that investigators with a search warrant found pallets of consumer goods including cellphones, food and Peloton exercise equipment. The items were seized Tuesday from a warehouse roughly 10 miles from the Port of Savannah. The sheriff says his deputies are working the case with port police and other agencies. No arrests have been announced.