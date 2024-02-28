Older US adults should get another COVID-19 shot, advisers say

NEW YORK (AP) — An influential government advisory panel says older U.S. adults who got a COVID-19 shot in the fall should get a booster dose now. The advisers say people 65 and older should get another dose of the updated vaccine that became available in September — if at least four months has passed. The panel’s decision came after a lengthy discussion about whether to say older people “may” get the shots or if they “should” do so. That reflects a debate among experts about how necessary a booster is and whether yet another shot recommendation will add to growing vaccine fatigue.

