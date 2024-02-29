Alabama lawmakers rush to get IVF services restarted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are rushing to get in vitro fertilization services resumed in the state. Three IVF providers in Alabama paused services after the state Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos were considered “extrauterine children” under the state wrongful death law. The House of Representatives voted 94-8 Thursday for a bill to shield clinics from lawsuits and prosecution. Legislators are hoping to get the measures approved by early next week while they weigh whether additional action is needed. More than 200 IVF patients filled the Statehouse on Wednesday pressuring lawmakers to get IVF services in the state restarted.

