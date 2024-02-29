Alabama Sen. Katie Britt to deliver Republican State of the Union response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freshman Alabama Sen. Katie Britt will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech next week. She is the youngest female senator and the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama. In a statement with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Mike Johnson, Britt said that “it’s time for the next generation to step up.” Britt’s appearance comes amid backlash to a ruling by her state’s Supreme Court that said that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law. Britt made calls to former President Donald Trump and other Republicans to argue for the importance of supporting the treatments.

