Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney has died at 84, his daughter says
TORONTO (AP) — Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is dead at the age of 84. His daughter Caroline confirmed it in a social media post Thursday. The country’s 18th prime minister died peacefully and surrounded by family, she said in a post on X, formerly known as twitter. Mulroney’s family says last summer he was improving daily after a heart procedure that followed treatment for prostate cancer in early 2023. Mulroney, who headed the Progressive Conservative party, soared to the largest majority mandate in history when he was elected in 1984.