Girl walking to school in New York finds severed arm, and police find disembodied leg nearby

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — A girl walking to school on Long Island found a severed arm on the side of the road, and then police searching the area uncovered a disembodied leg buried under a pile of leaves nearby. Suffolk County Police said the girl spotted the arm along a road near the popular Southards Pond Park in Babylon on Thursday morning and called her father. Authorities began to search around the park, and a police dog eventually located a severed leg sticking out of some leaves on the other side of the park. It is unclear if the body parts belonged to a man or a woman.

