Iran begins voting in first parliament election since 2022 protests as questions over turnout loom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has begun voting in its first parliamentary elections since the mass 2022 protests over its mandatory hijab laws after the death of Mahsa Amini. Questions loom over just how many people will turn out for the poll Friday. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will cast the first vote in an election that also will see new members elected to the country’s Assembly of Experts. The panel of clerics, serving an eight-year term, is mandated to select a new supreme leader if Khamenei steps down or dies. That gives their role increased importance with Khamenei being 84. Over 15,000 candidates are vying for a seat in the 290-member parliament, formally known as the Islamic Consultative Assembly.

By The Associated Press

