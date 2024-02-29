Navalny’s family is laying the opposition leader to rest after his death in prison
By KATIE MARIE DAVIES
Associated Press
Relatives and supporters of Alexei Navalny are bidding farewell to the opposition leader at a funeral in southeastern Moscow, following a battle with authorities over the release of his body after his still-unexplained death in an Arctic penal colony. Several Moscow churches refused to hold the service before Navalny’s team got permission from one in the capital’s Maryino district. That’s where he lived in 2020 before his poisoning, treatment in Germany and subsequent arrest on his return to Russia. Burial is to follow in Borisovskoye Cemetery.