Nikki Haley can’t win the Republican primary with 40%. But she can expose some of Trump’s weaknesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign has vowed not to talk about her anymore, but Nikki Haley is still campaigning across the country — and plenty of Republican voters are coming to hear what she has to say. Before packed audiences in states that will vote on Super Tuesday next week, Haley is making the case she laid out after losing her home state primary in South Carolina: Roughly 40% of GOP voters support her over their party’s dominant figure, suggesting Trump is especially vulnerable in a November rematch against President Joe Biden. Trump is on the verge of winning several hundred more delegates next week, but by staying in the race longer than any other major candidate Haley has highlighted Trump’s political problems with key constituencies in their party.

By MEG KINNARD and AMELIA THOMSON-DEVEAUX Associated Press

