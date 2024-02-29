NYPD chief misidentifies judge in social media post condemning bail decision
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Several New York City police chiefs are facing criticism from the state’s court system after misidentifying a judge in a controversial social media post that accused her of letting a “predator” loose on the city’s streets. The episode marked an unusually public dispute between court officials and the city’s police leaders, who rarely go after sitting judges by name. In a post on his official X account, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell named a state Supreme Court judge, writing that she “did not do her job” when she ordered the release of the man. On Thursday night, a spokesperson for the state court system said the department had gotten multiple facts about the case wrong, including the judge involved.