Reptile Expo coming to the Bonneville County Fairgrounds this weekend

today at 7:30 AM
Published 7:53 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Beast Pets Marketplace of the Rocky Mountains Reptile Expo is coming to the Bonneville County Fairgrounds May 11th and May 12th.

The expo opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 5 p.m, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

This will be the largest reptile and exotic animal expo Idaho Falls has ever hosted with top regional breeders and vendors in one place.

You can buy your tickets here. Children 6 and under are free.

