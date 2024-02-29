South Dakota Republican lawmakers want clarity for the state’s abortion laws. They propose a video

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature has approved the creation of a video to outline the state’s abortion laws and to clarify when health care providers are legally allowed to intervene. South Dakota outlaws all abortions except to save the life of the mother, under a trigger ban that took effect in 2022 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The bill’s sponsor says the legislation is for clarity to providers about when they can intervene. The bill would require input from the state attorney general and legal and medical experts. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Kristi Noem.

