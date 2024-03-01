A New Jersey city that limited street parking hasn’t had a traffic death in 7 years

Hoboken, New Jersey, recently marked seven consecutive years without a traffic death. Officials there credit their decision to take away some street parking, a change that increases visibility for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. The city of nearly 60,000 people just across the Hudson River from Manhattan has become a model. Sweden originated similar changes more than a quarter-century ago, and numerous cities, states and nations have since adopted the approach. A key part of Hoboken’s success has been so-called daylighting, which removes parking spots near intersections and often replaces them with curb extensions, bike racks or planters. Now more than 40 states have some sort of daylighting law. California joined the list this year.

