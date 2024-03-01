Arizona’s new voting laws that require proof of citizenship are not discriminatory, a US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A U.S. district judge has ruled Arizona legislators did not discriminate when they adopted laws requiring counties to verify the status of registered voters who haven’t provided proof of U.S. citizenship. The laws at the center of the court battle also mandate that officials cross-check voter registration information with various government databases. The ruling issued Thursday by Judge Susan Bolton finds provisions requiring certain voters to provide their state or country of birth when using a state registration form violated civil rights and voter registration protections. Still, the judge noted the state has an interest in preventing voter fraud and limiting voting to individuals who are eligible to vote.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.