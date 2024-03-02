A bridge where a dramatic open-air rescue occurred remains closed over the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A bridge connecting Kentucky and Indiana remained closed Saturday following a harrowing crash and rescue of a tractor-trailer driver left hanging over the bridge’s edge. Dramatic photos and video captured the rescue Friday of the driver in her cab over the side of the Clark Memorial Bridge connecting Louisville, Kentucky, to southern Indiana. The tractor-trailer driver was rescued unharmed, but three other cars were involved in the crash. Louisville police say two people were taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries. Police had no updates on their condition Saturday. Engineers were assessing damage to the bridge Saturday morning.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.