A party like no other? Asia’s richest man celebrates son’s prenuptials with a star-studded bash

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tycoons from around the world, heads of state, as well as Hollywood and Bollywood stars have descended on the small western Indian city of Jamnagar where billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani is kickstarting a big fat wedding celebration for his youngest son. The wedding of Anant Ambani does not take place until July, but festivities which began Friday, keep up with the Ambani family’s tradition of lavish and over-the-top parties that display the Indian billionaire’s economic and political clout. The nearly 1,200-person guest list includes pop superstar Rihanna, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sunder Picha, Ivanka Trump and Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan. Mukesh Ambani is currently the world’s 10th richest man.

