Fear and loathing in a Super Tuesday state: Democrats angry at Biden back him anyway to stop Trump

By
Published 7:03 AM

By THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Democratic voters in suburban Minneapolis seem far less interested in sending President Joe Biden a message of dissatisfaction with him than they are in keeping Republican Donald Trump from returning to the White House. Interviews with voters in Minneapolis’ Democrat-heavy western suburbs before the Super Tuesday primaries find that a fear of a second Trump term is a stronger motivator than are concerns about Biden’s age and their anger about the Israel-Hamas war. Still, some members of Minnesota’s Somali immigrant population who would typically support the Democrat suggest they may vote against Biden as a response to the civilian death toll in Gaza.

Associated Press

