Norway’s hospitalized king gets a pacemaker in Malaysia after falling ill during vacation

HELSINKI (AP) — The royal house of Norway says King Harald has been implanted with a temporary pacemaker at a hospital in Malaysia’s resort island of Langkawi. Harald, who at 87 is Europe’s oldest monarch, was being treated for an infection during a vacation this week. In a brief statement, the royal house said the procedure was successful and the king is likely to be transported back to Norway “within the next couple of days.” The royal house says the king is doing well, and the procedure will make his return home safer, according to advice from his personal physician.

