American Airlines to buy 260 new planes from Boeing, Airbus and Embraer to meet growing demand

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is ordering 260 new planes to meet growing travel demand and increase the airline’s supply of premium seats. The airline based in Fort Worth, Texas, said Monday that it will buy 85 planes each from U.S. aircraft-maker Boeing and Europe’s Airbus. In addition, American is ordering 90 smaller planes from Brazil’s Embraer. American will also get options to buy up to 193 more planes over the next several years. The planes are all single-aisle, narrow-body aircraft that American plans to use for flights within the United States and to nearby international destinations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.